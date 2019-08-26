CSU’s Leadership Institute kicks off the 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum

Columbus State University (CSU) kicked off their 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum. This year’s theme is “Science in Leadership, “and will feature speakers who work in all aspects of science and technology.

The speakers are:

Dr. Mae Jemison, First African American Woman in Space, Founder and President, The Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp

Chris Hodges, Founding and Senior Pastor, Church of the Highlands

James Mahoney, Executive Director and Head of Autism at Work, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dr. Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist, Futurist and Science Popularizer

James H. Blanchard – Chairman, Board of Advisors, JBA Capital, LLC

Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

Susan Cain, Author and Chief Revolutionary, Quiet Revolution

Dr. John C. Maxwell, Leadership Expert and Best-Selling Author

Nicholas Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Wired magazine

The forum was started by Jim Blanchard, retired chairman and C.E.O of Synovous,who partnered with CSU to bring the best of the best to Columbus to speak with students in the fountain city.

Ed Helton, CSU’s President’s Office Chief of Staff, says every year they invite people from CSU, Fort Benning and the Muscogee County School District high school to attend.

Helton says this forum gives students here in Columbus an opportunity to meet and learn from leaders from all over the world.

” What the challenge is, is to help them have the leadership skills and the people skills, how to relate, how to build teams. If you look at the research, the idea of building teams, is going to be central to being successful in this new era of business and civic life,” Helton said.

Helton says every year there is a new theme. This year they wanted to focus on the mind of a leader and how people react.

The forum is August 26th- August 27th. Click here for more information on the forum.