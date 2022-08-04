PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Chattahoochee Valley Community College is inviting members of the community to attend its 2nd annual Fall Kickoff, a festival that will have live music with DJs, food vendors, games, prizes and information about CVCC. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a CVCC press release. It will be on the CVCC campus at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

“CVCC is a huge resource for the community, and we want to celebrate our current students, potential students and the community at large, so everyone is invited,” said Dr. Sherri Taylor, dean of students and campus services.

According to the press release, scheduled highlights include scholarship giveaways, Six Flags ticket giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth and an appearance by mascot Captain Sea V. Two radio organizations, Davis Broadcasting and iHeart Radio, will be broadcasting live.

Taylor said college officials will help current or potential students with fall registration, the application process and financial aid.

“It’s a great time for students to be enrolled in college with the financial resources and academic support that is available, and it’s a perfect time to join the Pirate family,” Taylor said.

Fall classes at CVCC begin on Aug. 22. CVCC offers in-person classes, online classes and hybrid options.

For more information about this event or registration, call (334) 291-4900 or visit cv.edu.