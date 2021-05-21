Dimon Elementary student continues 7 year perfect attendance streak despite pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Dimon Elementary student Sawyer Elliott continued his 7 year perfect attendance streak, from pre-k to fifth grade, and received a plaque and certificate for his achievements today at graduation.

The streak took determination and a little bit of luck. The only time he has been sick during his school career was 2 years ago during spring break. His parents, who are both teachers, say they are so very proud of him continuing a streak that neither of them could match.

Sawyer says, “It feel’s good, honestly, it’s a great streak. I get this cool plaque as well. Not only that, It’s amazing how I made it the full year despite the pandemic.”

He hopes he keeps the streak going till he graduates high-school.