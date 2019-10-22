District launches new safety tip reporting system

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has launched a new school safety tip reporting service that allows students, staff, and parents to submit safety concerns to District administration via phone, text, email, or a website.

This service is administered by SafeSchools Alert and allows users to submit reports on bullying, threats of violence, harassment, mental health concerns, weapons, and drug incidents.

Through the SafeSchools Alert mobile app, parents, students, and faculty can quickly submit tips or report incidents 24/7. In addition, users can easily attach videos, screenshots, or photos when submitting an incident to provide supporting documentation to administrators. Upon submission, faculty and staff are immediately notified of every tip and can easily track and manage incidents within the alert system.

The SafeSchools Alert system is accessible on the District’s website. The mobile app can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play:

The first time you open the app, it will ask to confirm our district’s four-digit code: 1897 in order to connect the tip submissions to our district name.

in order to connect the tip submissions to our district name. After the code is submitted, it will ask for our district’s name: Muscogee County School District .

. Once the district name is confirmed, you’ll see the modules that are available to submit tips through (e.g. bullying, safety, violence, etc.)

Any tips that are submitted will automatically be routed to the appropriate administrators.

If we send any messages or replies to your tip, you will automatically receive a push notification.

School safety is our District’s highest priority and this new system will provide innovating tools for us to take proactive measures ensuring the safety of our students and staff.

For more information about SafeSchools Alert, click here.