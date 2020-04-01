District schools closed for in-person instruction through remainder of year

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District has announced schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, in accordance with the latest Executive Order issued by Governor Kemp this afternoon.

The Student Learning Continuity plan and alternate meal services will continue to be delivered as outlined:

Teachers will continue to deliver instruction through designated digital and print resources.

Additional instruction packets will be available for pick-up, via drive-through delivery, at each school location, Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, 2020 during the following time-frames: 7:00-9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-7:00 p.m.

during the following time-frames: 7:00-9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-7:00 p.m. The District will resume its meal service schedule April 6, 2020, with meal packages including breakfast and lunch items.

with meal packages including breakfast and lunch items. Meals will be available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the locations listed below:

School sites:

Baker Middle School

Carver High School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Double Churches Middle School

Fox Elementary School

Key Elementary School

Spencer High School

Buses delivery sites:

Elizabeth Canty Apartments

Chase Homes

Eagle Trace Apartments

Former 30th Avenue Preschool (151 30th Avenue)

Jordan High School

Kendrick High School (front of school area)

Midland Academy

Victory Mission (3200 Plateau Drive)

Warren Williams Apartments

Whisperwood Apartments

Wilson Apartments

Contingency plans for end-of-year activity schedules, to include graduation, are under development. Details are forthcoming.