Donation allows MEEF to expand Harvard Fellows program, target high-poverty Columbus schools

More Muscogee County teachers are going to get the opportunity to attend the Harvard Fellows program thanks to an innovative new program announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced the Harvard Fellows Buntin Scholars program at a news conference at Rigdon Road Elementary.

The program is named after former Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. Jim Buntin.

Six elementary teachers from the Muscogee County School District, who currently teach in high-poverty schools, will attend the prestigious Harvard University Graduate School of Education as part of MEEF’s Harvard Fellows program.

The Buntin Scholars will join the previously announced MEEF 2020 Harvard Fellows. The new program was funded with a significant monetary gift of $56,000 from a local group of community leaders.

“Teachers selected for the Buntin Scholars have the professional potential to benefit greatly from this superb professional development opportunity,” Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis said. “We wanted to ensure that the selected teachers have the capacity and ability to lead, integrate and redeliver within their school and the school system. We are very confident that the six teachers we have selected for this prestigious new program will become teacher leaders and scholars, and will be an integral part of MEEF’s Harvard Fellows.”

MEEF had previously announced seven teachers from Muscogee County that will participate in the problem this summer. More than 60 local teachers have benefitted from the Harvard program.