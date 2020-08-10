Dorothy Heights Elementary School teacher uplifts students during pandemic

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Dorothy Heights Elementary school teacher was recognized by the Muscogee County School District for her efforts to keep her students engaged and encouraged during the pandemic.  

If you walk by Ms. Jordan Waller’s 2nd-grade classroom at Dorothy Heights Elementary School,you may hear the sound of giggles and children dancing to music.  

Ms. Waller says second grade is the best grade and she treats it as such. “One thing that fuels me, that gets me going is the love that my students show me.”  

Waller used that love to keep her students engaged and encouraged with home visits after schools shutdown in the beginning of the pandemic.  

“I wasn’t letting a pandemic stop be from trying to make a difference,” she said.

Waller completed several home visits to her students bringing them certificates and treats. She even treated the parents with stress free coloring books.  

“To know that they give me their genuine selves, they give me their love, how can I not go in the classroom and give them my best,” Waller said with a huge smile on her face.  

She credits one of her elementary school teachers for her passion for teaching and says she wants her students to feel the same way about her. “In order to teach them, I have to make a connection with them, they have to know that I care, know that I want to be there. So I just bring it all together and I just give my babies everything that I have”  

With the school year around the corner, she said she can’t wait to meet her next set of students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 74°

Friday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories