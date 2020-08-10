Dorothy Heights Elementary School teacher uplifts students during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Dorothy Heights Elementary school teacher was recognized by the Muscogee County School District for her efforts to keep her students engaged and encouraged during the pandemic.

If you walk by Ms. Jordan Waller’s 2nd-grade classroom at Dorothy Heights Elementary School,you may hear the sound of giggles and children dancing to music.

Ms. Waller says second grade is the best grade and she treats it as such. “One thing that fuels me, that gets me going is the love that my students show me.”

Waller used that love to keep her students engaged and encouraged with home visits after schools shutdown in the beginning of the pandemic.

“I wasn’t letting a pandemic stop be from trying to make a difference,” she said.

Waller completed several home visits to her students bringing them certificates and treats. She even treated the parents with stress free coloring books.

“To know that they give me their genuine selves, they give me their love, how can I not go in the classroom and give them my best,” Waller said with a huge smile on her face.

She credits one of her elementary school teachers for her passion for teaching and says she wants her students to feel the same way about her. “In order to teach them, I have to make a connection with them, they have to know that I care, know that I want to be there. So I just bring it all together and I just give my babies everything that I have”

With the school year around the corner, she said she can’t wait to meet her next set of students.