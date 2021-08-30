 

Early County Schools now offering virtual school option due to COVID surge

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County Schools has announced they are now offering “a limited virtual option for students” in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the school district.

According to the Early County Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Browyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools have had an average of 77 students test positive for COVID-19, and more quarantining since they started school three weeks ago.

If you are interested in the virtual school option, you are asked to see the ECSS Limited Virtual Option for School/Class Interruptions or Other Extenuating Circumstances on the ECSS website here.

For More information on the updated COVId policy and general questions, their number is (229) 724-5256.

