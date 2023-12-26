Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – Right before Christmas several Clemson students received their diploma, but one pair of graduates said completing their higher education was better together.

In January 2004, after serving in the Navy, Bobby Dailey began his time at Clemson University. When he and his wife Tammy struggled to find a babysitter, he said he would take his, at the time, two-year-old daughter Ginger to class with him as he juggled being a dad, a husband, and an undergraduate student commuting from Spartanburg.

“I had to drive to Clemson, get her out of the truck in her car carrier in her car seat and took her into class with me,” Bobby Dailey said.

Dailey said he never imagined going back for his masters and graduating the same semester as his daughter, who attended classes at the university before she even knew it.

Ginger Dailey said it was at the dinner table one night when she made her decision, she was going to Clemson.

“They got up from the table and I was just sitting there for a minute, and it was truly a eureka moment and I was like I want to go to Clemson,” Ginger Dailey said. “So, I called them both back in there and I was like I think I have made my decision.”

Dailey said not only does she believe she made the right decision, but attending Clemson University was made even more special, being able to experience part of it with her dad.

She said having her dad around gave her someone other than friends who she could relate to and gain wisdom from.

“Being able to have someone that has already taken some of the classes is really nice to be able to hopefully understand and be able to figure it out together,” Ginger Dailey said.

The Dailys said they have been a part of the Clemson family, cheering the Tigers on at sporting events for as long as they can remember and one tradition has never wavered.

“We have been in lot six outside the stadium since 2001,” Bobby Dailey said. “Our first-year parking in lot six in our current tailgating spot Tammy was pregnant with Ginger. That parking spot and that tailgating lot is all she has known her entire lifetime.”

Ginger Dailey said experiencing game days with her dad is a special memory.

But the Dailey’s said the most special memory of all has been walking across the stage together.

“It was very special,” Bobby Dailey said. “It is a moment we will always remember. We thought finishing in December, both of us together would be a great idea so I stretched out my curriculum a little bit more and took one class in the fall so we could finish together.”