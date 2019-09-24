Five Auburn students win scholarships from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Lee County Farmers Federation

Auburn University students Jack Slay, James Dowdell, Julia Lawrence, Sedrick Mack and Walker Davidson of Lee County each received $1,750 scholarships from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Lee County Farmers Federation. They were recognized at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn Sept. 23. Slay of Opelika is a senior in crop and soil science, while Mack of Smiths Station is also a senior in crop and soil science. Dowdell, Lawrence and Davidson are all of Auburn. Dowdell is a senior in agricultural business and economics, Lawrence is a sophomore in poultry science, and Davidson is a junior in agricultural business and economics. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Slay, Dowdell, Mack, Davidson, Lee County Farmers Federation President Jamie Lazenby, Federation District 7 Director Joe Lambrecht and Federation Southeast Area Vice President George Jeffcoat. Not pictured is recipient Lawrence.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Five Auburn University students each received $1,750 scholarships from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Lee County Farmers Federation.

The five students, Jack Slay, James Dowdell, Julia Lawrence, Sedrick Mack, and Walker Davidson of Lee County earned the scholarships as recognition for their work toward degrees in agriculture, forestry, and other related programs.

The five were among 80 Auburn students who were awarded a total of $123,500 in scholarships. They received the scholarships at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn on Sept. 23.

“It’s a pleasure of our organization to give back to you,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell, an AU agricultural economics graduate, as he addressed the recipients. “Auburn was an integral part of forming the Alabama Farmers Federation in 1921, and we’re committed to investing in Auburn students. We’re working to provide for the next generation of leaders, who will make a huge difference for Alabama and agriculture.”

Agriculture is one of the largest industries in the state of Alabama, making up $70 billion in the state. Cherokee County Farmers Federation John Bert East told the winning students that he appreciated their interest in the industry.

“It makes us proud that we can help you financially and see you mature and be successful,” said East. “This is an investment in Alfa’s future and your future.”

