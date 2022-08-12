HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony at Harris County High School on Thursday to celebrate the school district’s future multi-sport athletic facility. Its anticipated completion date is in June 2023, according to a press release from the Harris County School District.

Dr. Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology, said the groundbreaking ceremony went very well.

“It was good to recognize the board and the taxpayers of Harris County for their support in our vision for these athletic facilities,” he said.

The facility will measure 60,000 square feet and have four locker rooms, a new weight room, a 60-yard indoor turf practice field and parking spaces. It is located behind Harris County High School between the softball and baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.

“Next week, we should be installing the footing for the building,” Finney said. “And soon, we should see the building start coming up out of the ground.”

Pictured above is the construction site for the new athletic facility. Photo by the Harris County School District.

The plan for this project was shared with the public in August 2021, after which there was a public information meeting in December 2021. In the spring of 2022, the project went out for bid. Southern A&E, LLC, of Austell, Georgia was chosen to be the architect, and J&R Construction of Carrollton, Georgia was chosen to be the construction company for the project. These companies have completed other HCSD facility projects.

This project will cost $12 million to complete. Funding will come from a “combination of sources,” says the press release, including the 1 mil general obligation bond and ESPLOST (Education Special Local Optional Sales Tax) dollars, which were passed by Harris County voters in 2019. Funding will also come from “monies saved on the construction of the new Harris County Carver Middle School, a project finished about $2.5 million under budget,” says the press release.

“Our athletic facilities were created for a 2A school, but we are a 5A school, and the pace of growth in our community continues to accelerate quickly,” Finney said.

Finney explained that a 5A school is a relatively large school, while a 2A school is relatively small.

“We have so many sports now and so many more students participating,” he said. “We’ve outgrown our current facilities in our gym and current locker rooms and things like that, so we desperately need this new facility to have a place for our students to develop for all of the sports we have.”

Finney also stated that the new facility would put the HCSD on par with other school districts that offer similar facilities. He said the new facility will not be used only for football, but also for soccer, girls flag football, boys football, softball and baseball.

The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.