SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman with the Schley County School System is celebrating her 48th year as a cafeteria employee.

Miss. Minnie Swanson became interested in working for the school after learning that it needed help while she was attending South Georgia Technical College.

“I became interested when I went to South Georgia Tech,” said Miss Swanson. “Through an inquiry, they said they needed someone to work in the lunchroom.”

48 years later, and Miss Swanson has only missed 4 – 5 days of work in her entire career.

Miss Swanon’s favorite part of the job? Helping feed the children.

“I enjoy cooking for the kids. They always tell me, ‘Miss Minnie, thank you for the food, and you have a good weekend.’”

The kids returned the favor by giving Miss Swanson a gift basket to celebrate her 48th year with the school system.

Although Miss Swanson enjoys feeding the children, that’s not all she enjoys — she also likes the process of making the food.

“I like a frying chick and baking cookies.”

A past student, Shelia Enfinger, shared how grateful she is of Swanson’s dedication to Schley County School students.

“I love Miss Minnie! She was the best when I went to Schley County and she continues to love all our children!”

Another student, Emily Jaynes, expressed her gratitued for Swanson’s work ethic.

“Ms. Minnie! She always has a caring smile and is always working hard! There’s a heavy comfort walking into that lunch room and seeing those sweet faces making your plate everyday,” said Jaynes. “I hope all these ladies know how precious and important they are!”