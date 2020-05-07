Georgia State Representatives listen to students’ pleas for pass/fail option before addressing Board of Regents

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Georgia state representative, along with other members of the Georgia General Assembly, listened to students’ pleas for a pass/fail method of grading for this spring semester.

This comes on the heels of The Board of Regents’ decision not to implement pass/fail.

Georgia State Representative David Wilkerson lead a second ZOOM conference call on Wednesday with other members of the Georgia General Assembly. They listened to students’ concerns of how millions of college students in Georgia don’t have the same access to high-quality internet at home as they do on campus.

Its called the “digital divide”. Boosting rural Georgia’s economy with expanded high-speed internet coverage was a major part of Kemp’s 2018 campaign. Last session, he signed several pieces of legislation designed to increase internet access, including permitting electric membership corporations and telephone cooperatives to sell internet service.

But it’s not clear how many people are now connected by these efforts, and the parts of the state that remain offline are likely to be the most vulnerable to looming state budget cuts.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced around the beginning of April that Georgia’s public schools will be closed through the school year, but Georgia students have been studying from home for weeks as schools shut their doors in mid-March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This has hindered many of them from finishing well in their spring semester classes.

A phone or a tablet might be the only internet-accessible device for many low-income Georgia families. Even families that are not struggling financially might share just one computer. When suddenly every family member needs it for work or school, that can be a big challenge.

Wilkerson says when you type Georgia digital divide into Google, it will show that over 14 million Georgians do not have access to high-speed internet.

And in Georgia school systems with fewer than 1,000 students, 56% of households do not have high-speed internet available.

College students across the state emailed and petitioned their state representatives about the need for an option to choose to pass or fail a certain class.

“So basically if a student has moved home and has access to the internet and feels like they can fully complete their studies, they can take the grade they’re getting.. its the students that have run into some challenges that are asking for the opt in,” Representative Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson says there were several reasons why the Board said no to the idea. One of them concerned the HOPE scholarship. But he says the option doesn’t impact those students.

“It actually could benefit students because if the student decides to take the letter grade then it gets calculated into their GPA.. if they decided to take a pass, it doesn’t hurt you, it doesn’t help you.. but if you were forced to take a letter grade and its lower than what you would normally earn then it doesn’t hurt you.”

The state representatives are also working to get the option for graduate schools as well. Wilkerson says the majority of the law students here in Georgia are asking for the option as well.

As for now there is no threshold for the requirements for the pass/fail option. Wilkerson says it would be up to the universities to determine that.

The pass/fail option also would not affect graduation requirements.

Wilkerson says they plan to formally address the Board sometime next week to review their decision again.