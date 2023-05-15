HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) is hosting an unveiling ceremony for a new historical marker at the former site of Carver High School in Hamilton.

The public is asked to arrive by 1:15 p.m. for the ceremony on Thursday, May 25. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

HCSD plans to hold the event outdoors, although it may be moved inside the former cafeteria depending on the chance of rain. Guests are advised to dress accordingly.

Directional signs and parking attendants will be at the event. Shuttles will be provided as necessary.

HCSD partnered with the Carver Alumni Association to establish this marker as a celebration of the school’s history and heritage.

More background on the marker and the history of Carver High School provided by HCSD can be found below: