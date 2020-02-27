Harris Co. teacher awarded News 3’s first “One Class At a Time” grant

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)-News 3 is On Your Side – and part of that commitment is supporting education in our communities. That’s the idea behind our new “One Class at a Time” initiative.

We’re teaming up with Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them a $600 grant.

Our first winner is Aron Milam. Milam teaches second grade at Park Elementary School in Harris County. Parents say she goes above and beyond for her students. They say she’s not only an excellent teacher, but also keeps a positive attitude that spreads to her students.

Milam says she was thrilled to receive the honor.

“I’m just lucky to be their teacher honestly. I mean I come here every day and I’m just blessed with so many students that are eager to learn. I have great parents and a staff around me that supports me,” said Milam.

The “One Class at a Time” grant is a $600 award teachers can use to buy supplies for their students and classrooms. News 3 wants to thank our community partners- Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, just visit WRBL.com and click on the community tab.