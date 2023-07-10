WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Family Connection, Inc. announced it would host its 22nd Annual Back to School Rush in partnership with Waverly Hall Village Green.

The event is scheduled to be held on July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bobby Lowman Recreation Center at 390 Oneal Dr., in Waverly Hall, Georgia.

The event, according to Harris County Family Connection Inc., will feature popcorn, food, face painting, games, free giveaways, and chances to win various prizes.

Additionally, this year’s event will feature a movie under the stars and Harris County Family Connection Inc. advises attendees to bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and “a good attitude to end summer with a bang.”

The Harris County Family Connection Inc. says the event focuses on providing local families with school essentials needed and “relieves the pressure for struggling families t- bridge gaps between tight budgets and costly supplies.”

The Harris County Family Connection Inc. offers various resource vendors, including health/ mental care, health insurance agencies, housing agencies, and other resources providing assessments and referrals.

“It is our goal to have all our children ready for school and succeeding when they get there. With the uncertainties created by Covid and rising prices, having the right tools, and being prepared for school is an integral part of a child’s routine,” stated Harris County Family Connection Inc.

“It is our hope that in handing out book bags filled with school supplies we are equipping each and every child with the tools necessary to thrive and succeed in school. And maybe, just maybe we may just be able to give them hope and put a smile on their faces.”