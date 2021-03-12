Harris County High School CTAE program graduation rate rises above 95 percent

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In February, Harris County High School received its Career, Technical, Agricultural Education Certificate. Less than a month later, the school announced its CTAE graduation rate is up to 97.22 percent.

The industry standard three-year program allows students to graduate with certifications in things like plumbing, masonry, carpentry and electrical work. This means students can go right into their desired field or apprenticeship programs directly after graduation.

Harris County High School Principal, Tyler Dunn said he believes getting students involved in any activity where they can see the reward of their work is imperative to higher graduation rates.

“When students get involved in extra things in high school, they’re more likely to succeed. They see the fruits of their labors,” said Dunn. “They can take some of the things that they’re doing in their classrooms, and see how they apply both in a professional world, but also in a social world, where they’re working to solve problems, working to address social issues and community needs.”

In addition to graduating from an industry standard program with certifications, students also get to meet professionals in fields that interest them. That is something Harris County School District’s CTAE Director, Mbonya Myers said is another benefit to the program and students.

“Having that three-pronged approach to CTAE instruction helps students see the full picture of what their education is going to provide,” said Myers.