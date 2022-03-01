HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning Tuesday, Harris County High School will be led by its first female Principal Lindie Snyder.

Although her first official day as HCHS’s principal is today, Snyder is no stranger to the Harris County area or school district.

Snyder is one of three current HCSD principals who graduated from HCHS. She graduated in 1997 and after college took a long term substitute teacher position with the county. A year later Snyder had a full time position with the district at Harris County Carver Middle School which was the same building Snyder graduated High School from.

This means Snyder already has relationships with the students she’s now leading at the High School leave.

“It started with a lot of these kids that are at the high school right now as 5th graders at Creekside when I was their assistant principal and then their principal for four years,” said Snyder. “And it’s been neat to watch them grow. I’ve watched them in athletics as they go through the middle school, I’ve watched them here at the high school doing some of the athletics, extracurricular activities, the CTE things. It’s been exciting to watch their journey and now being back here again, seeing them all grown up compared to being a 5th grader and getting prepared for their next step in life that to me is what it’s all about.”

Snyder has worked for the district for more than 20 years and said she takes pride in her new position as the first female HCHS principal.

“It really gives me a sense of pride knowing I have the confidence of the district and the county behind me. As a female ya know, I don’t really think about that a lot, but then when you put that in perspective tell these other females you can be anything you want to be,” said Snyder. “I have two daughters of my own and to know that I can show them the world is open to them in whatever capacity they would like to have that, and also to these students that ya know yeah, you’re a female but you can do anything you want to do just work hard and that hard work will pay off in the end.”

She thanks her family and husband for constant support and helping her build long lasting relationships with her students by attending school sporting, CTE and extra curricular events along side her.

Former HCHS Principal Tyler Dunn is now the coordinator for the new HCHS Science and Technology Center which the district will be redeveloping and using the old Harris County Carver Middle School building for this program.

Snyder is coming over from being principal at Creekside Elementary. The county said a search to fill this position is already underway.