Harris County Humane Society educating Columbus students on the importance of honeybees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Humane Society and local beekeeper, Luke Ellerman are teaming up to educate students about the importance of honeybees and why we must protect them.

They are doing this through a grant funded project called The Bee Project. Ellerman and the humane society have presented to 16 Columbus schools, 1 school in Alabama, the Harris County Library and the Girl Scouts.

Their presentations teaches children about the honeybees importance as pollinators and more in our ecosystem. Ellerman does this by showing kids things like honeycombs, beeswax, and even a real hive with a white dot marked Queen bee.

Executive Director of the Humane Society of Harris County, Kathryn Genova said it’s not a far stretch for the Humane Society to be involved with a project like this.

“We see the protection of wildlife and protection of an important critical pollinator, is just as important,” said Genova. “To kill a honey bee is just as offensive as mistreating a dog.”

The honey the honeybees make actually benefits the humane society in another way. Local beekeepers will give their honey to the Humane Society to sell and the profits go right back to the society itself.

President of the Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers and presenter, Luke Ellerman explained how important it is for students to learn what honeybees do and why it’s important that we make an effort to preserve their livelihood and jobs they preform.

“You teach them young and then they know not to be scared of them so therefore they don’t kill them,” said Ellerman. “And they will call either the human society, or the Chattahoochee Valley beekeepers or a local beekeeper that can come get those bees and relocate them.”

Ellerman and Genova both emphasized how excited the kids get during the presentation.

The project hopes to continue and expand to more schools as the COVID-19 pandemic eases it’s grip on the peach state.