Harris County middle school students earn trophies at state technology conference

HAMILTON, Ga (WRBL) – 25 students from Harris County Carver Middle School’s Technology Student Association traveled to the Classic Center in Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia TSA State Conference. These students have been preparing all school year by working on events during homeroom and after school.
During the first session Thursday evening, Paul Markert, who serves as the first-ever Lego Coach for the group, a parent chaperone, and president of the HCCMS Technology and Engineering Booster Club, was honored with the award for Outstanding Volunteer. HCCMS also won the White Star Award for increasing its TSA Membership.
“Due to the recent CDC announcements, the event was cut short and students headed home,” said HCCMS Teacher and TSA Advisor Kim Acosta. “Even with a shortened event, HCCMS received 14 trophies and multiple top three finishes, including 3rd Place for Outstanding Chapter in the State based on the overall ranking in all events.” The winners and their categories include:
1st Place Electrical Applications: Jeremiah Durham, Alexander Hernandez
1st Place Foundations of Information Technology: Gabe Acosta
1st Place Biotechnology: Grace Ricker, Lillian Collins, Hunter Hammond
1st Place Mass Production: Mya Street, Lillian Collins, Isabella Clover, Kenzie Johnson
2nd Place Promotional Marketing: Isabella Clover
2nd Place Video Game Design: Brandon Luker, Caillou Guzman, Sean Powell, Michael Thomas, Tate Williams
2nd Place Chapter Team Daniel Harkins: Gabriel Myers, Grace Ricker, Gabbi Guillaume, Kendall Markert, Sara McAllister
2nd Place Problem Solving: Kendall Markert, Sarai Aguirre, Sara McAllister, Daniel Harkins
2nd Place Microcontroller Design: Jeremiah Durham, Michael Thomas
2nd Place Coding: Gabe Acosta, Tate Williams
3rd Place First Lego League: Brandon Luker, Alexander Hernandez, Sara McAllister
3rd Place Forensic Technology: Daniel Harkins, Jeremiah Durham
3rd Place Off the Grid: Mya Street, Gabbi Guillaume, Samantha‐Jo Ramsey
4th Place VEX IQ Tournament: AJ Aut, Daniel Harkins
4th Place Children’s Stories: Trinity Lilly, Kendall Markert, Sara McAllister
4th Place Community Service Video: Gabe Acosta, Isabella Clover, Aiden Logan
5th Place CAD Foundations: Gabe Acosta
5th Place Dragster: Sara McAllister
5th Place Data Science and Analytics: Trinity Lilly, Kenzie Johnson, Samantha‐Jo Ramsey
6th Place Website Design: Brandon Luker, Hunter Hammond, Sean Powell
6th Place Outstanding Student: Gabbi Guillaume
7th Place Cybersecurity: AJ Aut
7th Place STEM Animation: Caillou Guzman, Michael Thomas, Tate Williams
8th Place Medical Technology: Grace Ricker, Lillian Collins, Sean Powell
9th Place Tech Bowl Written Gabbi Guillaume
9th Place Foundations of Information Technology: James Boisvert