HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – October is National Principals Month. To celebrate, WRBL plans to write features on local school principals.

This is Melissa Gates’ fourth year being the principal of Harris County Carver Middle School, and the building she works in is relatively new. However, working for the Harris County School District is nothing new to her.

“I served as a teacher and assistant principal at Park Elementary,” she said. “And I moved to Harris County Carver Middle School as a seventh-grade assistant principal. And there was a vacancy for the principal’s position shortly after, and I assumed that position. So I’ve had a number of years with Harris County School District, and it was just an honor to serve in a new capacity.”

Gates is a native of Harris County and lives in Hamilton. She isn’t sure what she’s known for, but she guessed that it’s for growing up in the county and coming back to serve in it.

“Our school is actually on the land where my grandfather used to farm, so all of my family is here,” she said. “And this area is so familiar to me. A lot of my students, I taught their parents. I’ve also taught their aunts and their uncles.”

Gates said had great teachers who were role models for her.

“Just remembering teachers that I’ve had since elementary school, I always admired the work that they were doing and just watching people like Dr. Susan Andrews, Angel Culp, Diane Palmer and many more teachers that I’ve had throughout my [time] as a student with Harris County,” she said. “And I said, ‘I want to do what they’re doing.’ So with their guidance through high school, I was able to go off to school, get my degree in education, come back here and serve my community.”

Gates also named Frances Mabry, a former middle school teacher of hers, who currently serves with her as a support teacher.

“Carla Hubbard is still in the area and teaching at the high school level,” she said. Hubbard taught Gates in the seventh grade. “… And of course, Laura Jackson. I think Ms. Jackson, she spent 40 plus years in our county, and she was one of my teachers. I had her for government and citizenship in high school. I learned some things I’ll never forget.”

Gates said she attended the Harris County School District from elementary school through the end of high school. She said she aims to be a servant leader.

“I think that the role I want to play is just to serve the students, the faculty and staff members of our school, just equipping them with the tools to grow,” she said. “We are charged every day with helping to grow the students. That is very important to me, whether it’s their social, emotional, academic growth. But also, in the position that I’m in, I like to help grow educators.”

Gates said she aims to help teachers and staff on their career paths within the school system. She said her favorite things about her job might be “watching those lightbulbs come on” when students or teachers learn new things and seeing teachers connect with their students.

A major challenge Gates said she faces in her job is the social and emotional health of her team members.

“And when I say team members, I’m referring to my students, faculty and staff,” she said. “We’re living in some challenging times right now … I told [teachers], ‘You have to Maslow before you can bloom. And we were looking at those things on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs – the physiological needs, the safety needs. And then we can start talking about Bloom’s taxonomy, where we’re taking kids from just remembering basic facts to creating products of their own.”

Gates said she wants people to know is how much she cares about her students, faculty and staff.

“If I go to the mall and I see a student… I have over 850 students here,” she said. “If I go to the mall, and I see a student and they’re staring at me, it breaks my heart if I can’t recall their name right away. However, if they’re staring at me, I know they recognize me. If I’m at the mall and I see a student and they happen to be in need, I want all of them to feel free to call me and say, ‘Hey, Ms. Gates, can you help me?’ And I’m right there for them.”

What makes her school special, Gates said, is the people there that serve with her.

“The students, teachers, paraprofessionals, our custodial staff, our cafeteria staff, our district leaders – that’s what makes our school so special,” she said.

Gates added that she’s “very appreciative” of the opportunity for her and coworkers to do what they do and that she’s grateful to parents for trusting them with their children. She encouraged parents to communicate with her and others so the school can meet their needs.