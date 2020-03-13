Harris County School District announces food distribution program during school closure

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – While Harris County schools will be closed on weekdays from March 16 to April 3, the School Nutrition department will serve meals to students in the community.

The distribution program will deliver food in two ways to parents and children in the county. Parents can take their children to Park Elementary School, which will be the main base site for food distribution. Additionally, the county says there will be satellite serving sites throughout the county.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

“Our goal is to ensure our students are not missing meals because school is not in session,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of student services. “On weekdays, many of our students rely on breakfast and lunch at school for much of a day’s nutrition. The grab-and-go bags will be free and provide both lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day.”

The following locations will be satellite serving locations:

Park Elementary School

13185 U.S. Highway 27

Hamilton, Georgia 31811

134 S Church Avenue

Pine Mountain, Georgia 31822

1175 Main Street

Shiloh, Georgia 31826

924 Melody Drive

Waverly Hall, Georgia 31831

1159 West Pine Lake Drive

West Point, Georgia 31833

22 Kennon Road

Fortson, Georgia 31808

The Harris County School District is expecting to resume classes on April 6.

Parents can call 706-628-4206 ext. 1213 for more information.