Harris County School District announces food distribution program during school closure

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – While Harris County schools will be closed on weekdays from March 16 to April 3, the School Nutrition department will serve meals to students in the community.
The distribution program will deliver food in two ways to parents and children in the county. Parents can take their children to Park Elementary School, which will be the main base site for food distribution. Additionally, the county says there will be satellite serving sites throughout the county.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
“Our goal is to ensure our students are not missing meals because school is not in session,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of student services. “On weekdays, many of our students rely on breakfast and lunch at school for much of a day’s nutrition. The grab-and-go bags will be free and provide both lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day.”
The following locations will be satellite serving locations:
- Park Elementary School
13185 U.S. Highway 27
Hamilton, Georgia 31811
- Pine Mountain – Pine Lane Apartments
134 S Church Avenue
Pine Mountain, Georgia 31822
- Shiloh City Hall
1175 Main Street
Shiloh, Georgia 31826
- Waverly Hall – Melody Lakes Fire Station
924 Melody Drive
Waverly Hall, Georgia 31831
- Whitesville – Pine Lake Chapel
1159 West Pine Lake Drive
West Point, Georgia 31833
- Fortson – Dollar General
22 Kennon Road
Fortson, Georgia 31808
The Harris County School District is expecting to resume classes on April 6.
Parents can call 706-628-4206 ext. 1213 for more information.