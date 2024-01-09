HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced on Tuesday this month’s schedule for the school district’s mobile learning lab.

HCSD says the goal of offering the mobile learning lab, is providing access to technology and literacy activities for Harris County students and adults. The lab is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access, laptops, and books for students to, “enrich their learning experiences, students can access applications they are already using within their classrooms as well as resources to continually promote college and career readiness.”

The mobile learning lab will be available to Harris County students and locals in need of internet for career-related opportunities at the following locations:

The Mobile Learning Lab is open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations: