HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Harris County School District (HCSD) announced the May 2022 schedule for the school district’s Mobile Learning Lab.

The Mobile Learning Lab will be stationed at the following places on the specified dates:

Pine Mountain, Georgia – Pine Lane Apartments May: 3,5,10,12,17,19 (Most Tuesdays and Thursdays) Hamilton, Georgia – Harris County Community Center May: 9 (Monday) Waverly Hall – St. John Pitts C.M.E Church Parking Lot May: 16 (Monday) Shiloh, Georgia – City Hall May: 4,11,18 (Most Wednesdays) Whitesville, Georgia – Dollar General May: 2 (Monday)

According to the Harris County School District, the objective of the Mobile Learning Lab is to offer “technology access” and “literary activities” for students and adults in Harris County. The lab is equipped with WiFi internet access, laptops, and books.

Additionally, Harris County students can access applications used within their classrooms and other resources to reinforce “college and career readiness.”

HCSD Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker explained the school district provides the lab to assist students, including offering tutoring and access to the internet for students.

Baker also encourages parents/guardians of students to read to their children and advocates for educational preparedness.

“The Mobile Learning Lab is available for Harris County citizens of all ages who need tutoring or to simply access the internet for career-related opportunities. For elementary students, there is a mobile library in the rear of the bus,” said Baker “We want to remind parents that reading with your child every day is the best way to prepare students and keep them prepared for school. The Mobile Learning Lab is one of many opportunities to encourage reading.”

The Mobile Learning Lab is also accessible to adults pursuing educational and career-related opportunities.

A calendar schedule is also located on the school district’s website at www.harris.k12.ga.us. The calendar can be found on the main page under “News & Information.”