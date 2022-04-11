HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Harris County School District announced the schedule for student enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The required online registration and residency verification for all grades will begin on April 15, 2022.

“This process is to ensure that those sitting in the seats of our schools and benefiting from our taxpayers’ dollars are residents of Harris County,” said Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “Through this online process, parents can easily and conveniently update the information of existing students, register new students, and verify residency.”

Current Harris County School District students and their families can access the online registration and residency verification through their Infinite Campus Parent Portal by clicking on the menu option titled “Existing Student Registration.”

Parents of new incoming students must register through the Harris County School District’s website www.harris.k12.ga.us/OLR and click on the menu option titled “New Student Registration.”

The school district advises parents of Pre-K students who have received confirmation of their child’s spot to follow instructions in the acceptance letter provided by the school system to enroll them successfully.

The Harris County School District also recommends all parents interested in enrolling their students for the upcoming school year to complete an application titled “Application Year 2023” and follow the instructions provided by the school district.

“All students must be verified through this process before they can be placed in a class or teacher assignments can be made for next school year. Information has been distributed to parents that details what documentation is needed when they complete the process as well as the contacts at each school who may be of assistance,” Finney added.

The deadline for Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment is April 29, 2022. The deadline for grades 1 through 12 enrollment is May 27, 2022.