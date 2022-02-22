Harris County School District appoints new high school principal

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 22, 2022, the Harris County Board of Education announced its new principal for Harris County High School.

Beginning March 1, 2022, Lindie Snyder will become Harris County High School’s new principal.

Snyder will leave Creekside Intermediate School in Cataula, Georgia, where she served as the principal since June 1, 2018. Prior to Snyder’s appointment as principal at Creekside, she served the district through multiple capacities.

“Just three short years after graduating college, I was teaching at Harris County Carver Middle School, and later served as assistant principal and athletic director. As a Harris County High School graduate, over the years, I have always felt a sense of pride teaching and mentoring our students,” Snyder stated. “For the past four years, I have had the opportunity to serve as principal of Creekside School. And, now as I return to my alma mater, is it my distinct privilege to serve the students of Harris County in this new role.”

Snyder will become one of three principals in the school district who are Harris County High School graduates. Snyder will also make history by being the first female appointed as principal at Harris County High School.

“In her time at Creekside, Mrs. Snyder has demonstrated her ability to improve student achievement and school culture. Not only are students experiencing far more academic opportunities and achieving at higher levels than ever before, but the staff are also able to work as a team inside a family atmosphere. I have great faith that she will have a similar positive impact on the high school as well,” shared Superintendent Roger Couch.

Snyder added, “I have enjoyed working for this district for more than 20 years. I am confident my leadership experience, rich community connections and passion for education will be an asset to HCHS. I believe my vision for excellence in the classroom, athletics, and extra-curricular activities will inspire our students to become local, state, national, and world contributors and leaders. I have a desire to rejuvenate long-standing traditions as well as create new ways to bring our community together to support our students.”

Tyler Dunn, the previous principal for Harris County High School, will become the coordinator of the new Harris County Science and Technology Center.

“In today’s economy, it is imperative that we prepare our students for a future that will enable them to carve out a successful career and in turn life for themselves,” said Superintendent Roger Couch. “The combined leadership of Snyder with Dunn’s CTAE experience will help us develop this expanded program that offers our students the variety of options they need to find their path whether it is attending a university, technical school, or jumping straight into a position.”