Harris County School District approves new Harris County High School principal

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School has a new principal. At Thursday night’s meeting, the Harris County Board of Education selected Tyler Dunn to fill the position on a permanent basis.

“The Harris County School District has had a long tradition of excellence. The community has supported Harris County High School and it shows in the success of the students,” Dunn said of his appointment. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to be welcomed into this family and to serve this community.”

Dunn comes to Harris County from Troup County High School. There Dunn served seven years as assistant principal. For the past years, also acted as the supervisor for CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education).

Dunn also has served as a graduation specialist for Troup County High School .

Dunn’s first five years in administration were at Manchester High School. From 2002 to 2007, Dunn worked at Luella Middle School in Locust Grove, Ga., as a teacher for both science and health/physical education. His last three years there were with the added responsibility of several leadership positions.

Dunn is a native of Manchester. He attended the University of West Georgia where he earned a bachelor’s in education in health and physical education/fitness in 2002. Dunn then earned a Master of Education in instructional technology from Troy University in 2004 and an education specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in 2007.

“In today’s economy, it is imperative that we prepare our students for a future that will enable them to carve out a successful career and in turn life for themselves,” said Superintendent Roger Couch. “Dunn’s experience to date will help us create a high school that offers students the variety of options they need to find their path whether it is attending a university, technical school, or jumping straight into a position.”

Dr. Donna Patterson has been serving as an interim HCHS principal since September 2019 when Principal Todd Stanfill retired. Dr. Patterson will continue to serve the students of HCHS as an administrator focused on curriculum.

Dunn, his wife Paige, son Braelinn, and daughter Bailey currently reside in Manchester. They are looking forward to the opportunity to relocate to Harris County very soon.