HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Harris County Board of Education approved the creation of a new position with recommendations from the Harris County School District’s Central Office staff. The board also appointed a new assistant principal for Harris County High School.

The school district appointed Dr. Donna Patterson to the new central office position. Patterson served as an assistant principal at Harris County High School since 2011. She also served, for a brief period, as the interim principal and became the director of curriculum and instruction for grades 6-12.

Patterson will join Dr. Dave Dennis and continue the day-to-day responsibilities for grades 6-12, allowing Dr. Dennis to focus on grades K-5.

“This promotion means an opportunity to reach beyond the walls of Harris County High School to be able to serve all students of Harris County in grades 6-12 as we work to help them reach their highest academic potential,” Patterson shared regarding this change. “This includes supporting teachers to provide the best possible instruction for our students.”

Native to Southeast Georgia, Patterson grew up in Pierce County, Georgia. She attended Valdosta State University and Troy University to earn post-secondary degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education/English in 1998, a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Supervision in 2005, and a Doctorate of Educational Leadership in 2015.

During Patterson’s 17 years in education, she taught grades 6-12 in English/Language Arts and Social Studies at nine different schools in several states, including Georgia, Florida, and Maryland.

Patterson will officially begin the position in July 2022. The school district is currently searching for a replacement for an assistant principal.

The Harris County School District also appointed Lacoya D. Day as the new assistant principal for Harris County High School.

Day family (left to right) Lanaia, Arnethia, Dylan and Lacoya Day

Day served as an academic dean for the Muscogee County School District since August 2021. Before his position as academic dean, he taught middle school grade math in the Muscogee County School District and the Meriwether County School System.

“Our district welcomes Mr. Day to the administrative team of Harris County High School. His experience as an instructional leader and familiarity with the community will serve as assets to continue the success of our high school program,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Stacey Carlisle about the appointment.

Day earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University in 2001. He also earned a Master of Science from Amridge University in 2014 and a Specialist Education degree from the University of West Georgia in 2021.

Day will replace the vacant position after the retirement of Bryce Robinson. He will officially begin the position in July 2022.