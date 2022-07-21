HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Harris County School District announced in preparation for the upcoming school year, parents and guardians are invited to a public forum facilitated by the school district to discuss and share updates concerning school safety, security, and student support services.

According to a Harris County School District news release, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker will facilitate the forum’s student support services and nutrition section.

Additionally, the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Technology will facilitate and present information concerning school safety, security, and transportation.

The forum will be held on July 25 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office of the Harris County Board of Education auditorium located at 132 Barned Mill Rd. in Hamilton, Georgia.