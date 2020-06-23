Harris County School District looks for parents input in upcoming school year

Hamilton, Georgia (WRBL) Through glass shields, empty classrooms are the “new” normal during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure we have everything in place that we need before the school year starting because we want to make sure when our students and faculty are there, we have zero downtime,” Dave Dennie, Hassis County School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Instruction.

With roughly 5,000 students enrolled last year, the Harris County School District is distributing surveys in the community on ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the new academic year.

“We’re seeking input from community members, faculty, staff, students, and parents on guidance on how next school year is going to look,” says Dennie.

There are 4 locations nearby where parents can drop off their surveys if they don’t have web access.

Alyson has a son who attends Harris County High School. She says she had a difficult time filling out the survey.

“This one has been more of a tedious task because it’s not just my feelings, but I have to take into account my son’s feelings. He knows those situations better than I do as far as where can he actually social distance when does he actually get a chance to go and wash his hands because I think that’s the number one concern I have,” says Alyson Nesnick, Parent.

It’s too soon to tell when operations will get back normal but in the meantime,

“We’re trying to work our way through it as quickly as possible so we can have a plan in place and ready to go when school starts, but at this point, we are planning on the school to start Friday, August 7th.

July 3rd is the last day they will be collecting surveys.

An online form is accessible at www.harris.k12.ga.us/btssurvey.

For those without online access, paper forms can be picked up and returned at the food distribution locations from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22; Wednesday, June 24; Friday, June 26; and Monday, June 29. The locations are:

· Park Elementary School in Hamilton (13185 US-27)

· Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie (3830 GA Highway 85)

· Dollar General in Fortson (22 Kennon Road)

· Pine Lane Apartments in Pine Mountain (134 South Church Street)