HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Ten Harris County Carver Middle School students and three Harris County High School students recently represented the state of Georgia at the National Technology Student Association Conference at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in Dallas, Texas from June 26 to June 30, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. They participated in 20 different competitions, attended leadership sessions and met TSA members from around the country as well as from a German student delegation.

Students from the HCSD won two national trophies and various finalist pins.

Students from HCCMS won first place for a community service video about their work with Feeding the Valley and the Community Warriors. Students from that school also won third place in a biotechnology event, for which the team demonstrated how bacterial electricity could be used as a renewable energy source.

Parent coaches Paul Markert and Stuart McAllister assisted HCSD teachers and TSA advisors Kim Acosta and Ryan Miller. Eight other parent volunteers transported, chaperoned and coached students to help them succeed.

Almost 6,000 students, parents and advisors attended the conference.