HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Next month, the Harris County School District will be holding an Employment Opportunity Open House.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and will be at HCSD’s Central Office, located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

The school district is looking to fill positions that include substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, special education paraprofessionals, and speech pathologists.

“We hope that citizens will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the Human Resources and Transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

Carlisle shared, “Many of these jobs will start August 2, during pre-planning in-service days. This is when schools prepare for the new school year, which begins Friday, August 5.”

All applications must be submitted online. To apply, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment, and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.” For additional information, the Human Resources department may be reached at (706) 628-4206, ext. 1224.