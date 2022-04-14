HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, after a previous delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harris County School District announced the first open house event at the new Harris County Carver Middle School.

The event was initially scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022, a day before students returned for the second academic semester of the year, but school officials decided to postpone the event over COVID-19 concerns.

Principal Melissa Hayes expressed excitement over the upcoming event.

“We are excited to finally be able to invite our parents and community to visit our beautiful, new school,” said Hayes.

The event is open to the public and will be held on April 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the open house event, the school will also hold an “information session” for incoming 7th graders. The session will be available to participants from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be located in the Harris County Carver Middle School gym.

Although the open house event is open to the public, the school district requests individuals to stay home if they are suffering from COVID-like symptoms or awaiting COVID-19 test results.