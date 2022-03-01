HAMILTON, Ga (WRBL) – On March 1, 2022, the Harris County School District announced the schedule for the school district’s mobile learning lab.

The mobile learning lab provides residents with access to technology and literacy activities. The lab offers Wi-Fi internet access, laptops, and books for students and adults in the district.

The lab allows for students to interact with applications used in school to promote college and career readiness.

Also, the lab provides access to various resources for adults who may be pursuing educational and work-related career opportunities.

“The Mobile Learning Lab is available for Harris County citizens of all ages who need tutoring or to simply access the internet for career-related opportunities. For elementary students, there is a mobile library in the rear of the bus,” said Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. “We want to remind parents that reading with your child every day is the best way to prepare students and keep them prepared for school. The Mobile Learning Lab is one of many opportunities to encourage reading.”

The mobile learning lab schedule for March:

Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments

Every Tuesday and Thursday (March 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31)

Hamilton: Harris County Community Center

Monday, March 21

Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot

Monday, March 7

Monday, March 28

Shiloh: City Hall

Every Wednesday (March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30)

Whitesville: Dollar General