HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced two new administrator appointments on Friday.

On April 14, 2022, at the Harris County School District’s Board of Education meeting, the board officially welcomed two new administrators appointed on March 24 for the vacant positions of principal at Creekside Intermediate School and assistant principal at Harris County High School.

The Board of Education selected Jennifer Sappington as the new third principal for Creekside Intermediate School. Sappington will fill the vacant open position after Principal Lindie Snyder was appointed as the Harris County High School principal.

Sappington will continue her current role as the principal of Midland Middle School in the Muscogee County School District.

In addition to her current position as principal at Midland Middle School, Sappington has taken multiple educational roles, including serving as a social studies educator, academic dean, and assistant principal for the middle school and high school levels.

“My time in the Muscogee County School District has been fulfilling. However, my family moved to Harris County in 2016 and my children attend school there. I’m excited to not only take on the leadership role at Creekside Intermediate School but also to finally have the opportunity for our family to really become part of the Harris County community,” Sappington shared.

Sappington attended Columbus State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Studies, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, and an Educational Specialist degree.

Sappington Family: Front row (left to right): Anna (daughter) and Principal Jennifer Sappington Back row (left to right): Rob (husband) and Wesley (son)

Miller Family: Front row (left to right): Mitt (son) and Linley (daughter) Back row (left to right): Assistant Principal Dee Miller and Leah (wife)

The Harris County School Districts Board of Education also appointed Dee Miller as the new assistant principal at Harris County High School.

In July, Miller will begin his new position when the academic year starts for Harris County School District administrators.

Until July, Miller will remain in his current position as an assistant principal at Hardaway High School in the Muscogee County School District.

Miller’s previous educational experiences includes serving both the Muscogee County School District and Pacelli High School as a physical education teacher and a special education teacher. Miller also has experience as a baseball coach and is the current baseball coach at Northside High School.