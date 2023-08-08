HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced on Tuesday the September schedule for the school district’s mobile learning lab.

According to the school district, the HCSD’s Mobile Learning Lab is designed to provide students access to technology and literacy activities. The lab has internet, laptops, and books for students to use as well.

Besides offering numerous resources to HCSD students, the lab is also available for adults seeking educational and work-related career opportunities.

The mobile learning lab will be available to Harris County students from 5-6 p.m. on the following dates: