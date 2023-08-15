9 compact Chromebooks that are great for working on the go

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) announced on Tuesday it would host the County Curriculum Conversations, a virtual series designed to offer parents/ guardians insight into supporting students’ education through efficiently using Chromebooks and providing tips for content filtering for internet safety.

The virtual series is scheduled to start on Aug. 21 through Zoom. Through attending the Zoom meetings, participants will have the chance to interact with HCSD’s Technology Director, Johnathan Smith, who will provide guidance to parents and guardians on how to use Chromebooks for instructional purposes, troubleshooting solutions for common electronic challenges, and provide information about the Acceptable Use Policy.

Smith will also discuss the process of content filtering for Chromebopks and show parents/ guardians how to use Chromebooks efficiently. Interested individuals can register for the virtual series on the HCSD website by filling out a registration form.

After completing the registration form, HCSD says participants will receive an email containing Zoom meeting details and additional information regarding the event.