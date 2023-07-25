HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced that the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) awarded the school district with a $10,000 grant to support HCSD’s Teaching as a Profession (TAP) Pathway course under the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program offered at Harris County High School (HCHS).

The TAP pathway course led by Jennifer Robinson, according to the HCSD, “has shown remarkable progress.” In May, a signing ceremony was held for 15 graduating seniors who all committed to pursuing education-related majors in college.

HCHS Director of CTAE and the Science & Technology Center, Tyler Dunn, says HCSD recognizes the importance of maintaining a balance between retiring teachers and incoming educators and that the grant will allow the school district to sustain its program and provide resources to students interested in a career in education.

The School District says that for the upcoming fall semester, almost 20% of HCSD new hires are either HCHS graduates or HCSD paraprofessionals who are transitioning into teaching. Five paraprofessionals from the HCHS graduating class of 2023, who worked as teacher cadets during the previous academic year, will began their teacher preparation programs while in college.

Although recent years have shown a decrease in student enrollment in the Educator Preparation Programs across Georgia, resulting in Georgia School Systems facing challenges in recruiting teachers; HCSD says that the Cultivating Teachers Grant is meant to combat recruiting teacher concerns through providing professional learning opportunities and support to school districts who offer TAP Pathway courses.