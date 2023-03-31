HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District is reminding locals that Friday, March 31, is the last day to pre-register for the Pre-K registration process.

HCSD states that the program “provides children four years of age with foundational skills needed to prepare them for kindergarten.”

The school district says that seats are limited, and admission will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The school district says that the required items listed below must be in hand when registering and advises parents/guardians to not use spaces when naming files for uploading:

Proof of child’s age: child’s birth certificate

Parent Identification: Valid government-issued ID

Two proofs of residency: Lease/mortgage, vehicle registration, voter registration, utility bill, landline/phone bill

To submit eligibility information, parents/guardians can visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/roundup