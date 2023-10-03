HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced it would host a public information meeting on Thursday to discuss the following topics:

The Board of Education’s plans for facilities, construction projects, and funding processes to “meet the challenges of community growth and rising student population.

A special election is also scheduled for Nov. 7, which includes bonds and the Education Special Local Option (ESPLOST) referendums. The school district says the initiatives will secure funding for construction and capital projects for HCSD. The ESPLOST has been active since 19997 and HCSD says contributes to the development and maintenance of HCSD facilities including the upgrade of the HCSD bus fleet; equipping buses with air conditioning and other improvements.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. in the HCSD Central Office boardroom located at 132 Barnes Mill Rd.

For more information or questions concerning the upcoming meeting, contact Assistant Superintendent of Business Service and Technology Justin Finney via email at finney-j@harris.k12.ga.us.