HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) announced Tuesday the Sneek-A-Peek schedule for this upcoming school year for students in Harris County.

The school district says the events allow students and their parents/guardians to meet teachers and learn more about the schools they will attend before the 2023-2024 academic school year starts.

The school district has scheduled the following Sneek-A-Peek event for each school:

Creekside Intermediate School – Aug. 3 from 4-6 p.m.

– Aug. 3 from 4-6 p.m. Harris County Carver Middle School – Aug. 3 from 2-5 p.m.

– Aug. 3 from 2-5 p.m. Mulberry Creek, New Mountain Hill, Park, Pine Ridge Elementary Schools – Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m.

– Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Harris County High School – Aug. 7 from 4-6 p.m. The school district says individuals needing parking permits can receive them with the proper documentation during the Sneek-A-Peek event.

Harris County School District students’ first school day is Aug. 8, 2023. For more information about the Sneek-A-Peek event, visit the school district’s website or call 706-628-4206.