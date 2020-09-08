How to safely prepare your kids for back-to-school

Education

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today students across the Southern Tier zipped up their backpacks, grabbed their lunch pales, and headed back to school.

Some parents may be worried about how students will be kept safe during the pandemic.

Health professionals at Arnot say it’s not necessarily what parents need to do to disinfect items upon their kids’ arrival back at home but more so what the student does at school to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Wiping things down really shouldn’t be that much of the issue there. If something becomes visibly contaminated or soiled if it can be wiped down or cleaned, that should be the focus. If it’s something like shoes or a backpack that could be laundered, it could be washed through the regular wash for those things there. The focus should be on social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask usage when in a school environment,” said Klee.

On a list of back to school items, you should include:

  • masks
  • students personal school supplies
  • disinfectant items
  • hand sanitizer


