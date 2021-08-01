How to win a tuition-free semester at South Georgia Technical College

Americus, Ga. (WRBL) – Fall semester is rapidly approaching, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering one free semester to a student who enters their “Refer-a-Friend” drawing.

Both new and returning students are eligible as long as they follow these steps.

Refer a friend or family member to SGTC Complete the Refer-a-Friend fliers are available at the college or can be requested by emailing: sgtc411@southgatech.edu. The referred family or friend must successfully enroll Submit by August 18 to be entered

Applications can be accessed on the SGTC website, www.southgatech.edu or the SGTC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthGaTech and mailed to “Refer-a-Friend,” South Georgia Technical College, 900 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Americus GA 31709 or emailed to sgtc411@southgatech.edu.

The winner will be awarded one free semester to be applied toward Fall 2021 tuition and fees, plus the opportunity to receive a grant or scholarship.

SGTC will host a registration and orientation day on Monday, August 16 at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus and at the Crisp County Center LaPorte auditorium in Cordele.

First time students are urged to attend and fill out applications as well as financial aid forms and register for classes.

For more information contact the admissions office in Americus at 229-931-2394 or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.

SGTC has been ranked as the number one Community College in Georgia for both 2020 and 2021. It is also one of only two technical colleges with on-campus housing in Georgia.

According to a press release, SGTC has over 200 associate of applied science degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit.

The college has a 99% job placement rating for graduates and short-term certificate of credit programs can be completed in just eight weeks.

Visit www.southgatech.edu for more information.