‘I can’t deal with this’: Uncertainty surrounding school year leads some teachers to retire early

Education

by: Melissa Crash (WXIN) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The uncertainty of the upcoming school year has many teachers making the tough decision to retire early, leaving schools to fill those gaps. Education experts believe this could result in a staffing challenge.

“With all of the uncertainty with the virus, just decided, ‘Hey, I can’t deal with this,’” said Steve Wilson. After 31 years of teaching Spanish, the pandemic led him to retire.

“I guess my horizon was to teach three or four more years.”

Not knowing what the year would look like was the hardest part for Wilson.

“I do know the stress of doing this, it is emotionally really draining for the teachers,” he added.

“They want to be with their students, they want to continue to build those relationships with those students,” said Trish Whitcomb, executive director of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association (IRTA). “It’s very hard for someone who has spent a career working with students and seeing them mature–seeing them achieve–to step away from all of that.”

She’s heard from educators who aren’t sure what their future holds – whether because of e-learning challenges or health concerns.

“The Pew Charitable Trust had a national survey of educators 55 and over and one in five of them said they will not be returning to the classroom,” Whitcomb said.

The IRTA sent a survey to superintendents across Indiana to see how many teachers are retiring this year; Whitcomb expects the number to be high.

“We haven’t gotten the results back yet and I think part of that is because educators have been waiting to see what’s their school’s reentry plan,” said Whitcomb.

That leads to another issue: the need for substitute teachers who often are retired teachers. Whitcomb thinks it’s highly unlikely those retirees will go back.

“Last year, before any of this started the department of education issued a record number of emergency teacher permits or licenses and I don’t know what that looks like this year. I don’t think anybody does yet,” said Whitcomb.

Although Wilson may not be teaching anymore, his support for his kids will never fade.

“I stand in solidarity with my colleagues who are going back, I am here to support them however I can,” said Wilson, “Help the kids, period.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 93° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories