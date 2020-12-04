 

 

“I’m going to be right here for them.” Columbus high school teacher reacts to winning $600 grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If WRBL News 3 gave this week’s “One Class at  a Time” winner a grade for enthusiasm, she would score an A-plus.

“This is easy for me. I am passionate about teaching. I signed up for this duty,” said Northside High School teacher Monica Livingston

Livingston is an educator at Northside High School in Columbus. She teaches Spanish to 9th through 12th grade students.

Those who know her say deserves recognition for her skill in motivating students. And her passion for her job shows.

“This is easy for me. I am passionate about teaching. I signed up for this duty. And when they said, we have to come back, I was the first one to say, ‘Yes, we’re going back.’ Because if they go back, I’m going to be right there for them,” said Livingston.

Ms. Livingston receives a $600 grant award sponsored by Zelmo’s Zip-In and the Pezold Family McDonalds. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, click here.

