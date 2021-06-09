Lee County School System prepares for in-person instruction

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County School district returns to full-time in-person learning starting the new school year.

“It is the intention for Lee County Schools to return to normal operations for 2021-2022 school year. All students are expected to return to traditional in-person learning. The first day of school for students is scheduled for Monday, August 9, 2021,” said Superintendent James McCoy in a statement.

Each local school will publish specific dates and guidance for pre-opening school activities such as an open house, schedule retrieval, and meet-the-teacher nights. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to periodically check your school’s website for important dates, times, and information.

“Lee County Schools will not offer a full-time virtual learning option for students in grades kindergarten through eight. Students in grades nine through twelve may apply for the virtual/hybrid-learning option offered through the Lee County Learning Center (LC2). Qualifying students for LC2 will report to the Salem campus for instruction,” said McCoy.

The system will continue to follow the guidance offered by the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Center for Disease Control to mitigate health concerns and to ensure they are making the most informed decisions possible as it relates to safety and wellness.