LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking individuals who are taking advantage of this year’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday to donate school supplies to teachers and school systems in need.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will be accepting donations of school supplies for teachers and East Alabama school systems until July 31. The donations will go to teachers working in the following school systems:

Lee County Schools

Beauregard Elementary School

Beauregard High School

Beulah Elementary School

Beulah High School

East Smiths Station Elementary

Loachapoka Elementary School

Loachapoka High School

Sanford Middle School

Smiths Station Freshman Center

Smiths Station Junior High School

Smiths Station High School

South Smiths Elementary School

Wacoochee Elementary School

West Smiths Elementary School

Opelika City Schools

Carver Primary

Fox Run School

Jeter Primary

Morris Avenue Intermediate

Northside Intermediate

Opelika High School

Opelika Middle School

Southview Primary

West Forest Intermediate

Auburn City Schools

Auburn Early Ed

Auburn High School

Auburn Junior High School

Cary Woods

Creekside Elementary School

Dean Road

Drake Middle School

East Samford

Ogletree

Pick Elementary School

Richland

Wrights Mill Road

Woodland Pines

Yarbough

Private and other schools

Darden Head Start

Greater Peace Child Development Center

Grove Hill Academy

Lee County Youth Development Center

Individuals interested in donating school supplies can view each school’s Amazon school supplies list here.