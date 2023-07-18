LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking individuals who are taking advantage of this year’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday to donate school supplies to teachers and school systems in need.
The Sheriff’s Office says they will be accepting donations of school supplies for teachers and East Alabama school systems until July 31. The donations will go to teachers working in the following school systems:
Lee County Schools
- Beauregard Elementary School
- Beauregard High School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Beulah High School
- East Smiths Station Elementary
- Loachapoka Elementary School
- Loachapoka High School
- Sanford Middle School
- Smiths Station Freshman Center
- Smiths Station Junior High School
- Smiths Station High School
- South Smiths Elementary School
- Wacoochee Elementary School
- West Smiths Elementary School
Opelika City Schools
- Carver Primary
- Fox Run School
- Jeter Primary
- Morris Avenue Intermediate
- Northside Intermediate
- Opelika High School
- Opelika Middle School
- Southview Primary
- West Forest Intermediate
Auburn City Schools
- Auburn Early Ed
- Auburn High School
- Auburn Junior High School
- Cary Woods
- Creekside Elementary School
- Dean Road
- Drake Middle School
- East Samford
- Ogletree
- Pick Elementary School
- Richland
- Wrights Mill Road
- Woodland Pines
- Yarbough
Private and other schools
- Darden Head Start
- Greater Peace Child Development Center
- Grove Hill Academy
- Lee County Youth Development Center
Individuals interested in donating school supplies can view each school’s Amazon school supplies list here.