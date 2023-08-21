TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Literacy Volunteers of Troup County announced it would start offering online and in-person tutoring for students who may need additional help with math at the Griggs Center.

The Literacy Volunteers of Troup County says that tutoring for math is free and that those interested in receiving in-person tutoring can visit the Griggs Center at 716 Glenn Robertson Dr. in LaGrange, starting on Sept. 5 on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information or to register for tutoring with Literacy Volunteers of Troup County, call 706-883-7837 or reach out via email at literacyvolunteerstc@gmail.com.