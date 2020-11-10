Local colleges cancel spring break, students speak out

Education

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – College students have missed out on the normal “college experience” this year, and some of them will miss out on one of the biggest weeks in college, as well, spring break.

According to Elmira College officials, Elmira College does not have a typical “spring break” since we operate on a three-term basis. Term II, or the Winter Term, is scheduled to start on January 19 and end on April 19. There is normally a Winter Break in late February, but that has been removed from this year’s academic calendar.

“As a senior, I’m ok not having that spring break if it means that I can be on campus in-person classes and participating,” said Elmira Senior, Taylor Hanson.

“I play soccer here and I’m hoping the Empire 8 still has games, I’m hoping that UCHE doesn’t get canceled, so if it means that our teams can play we can have in-person classes, I’m willing to give up that spring break,” said Hanson.

Other local colleges, like Mansfield University, will begin Spring 2021 semester classes on February 1 and will not have a spring break to reduce travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 60°

Friday

78° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories