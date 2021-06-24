Local county expands summer curriculum in the wake of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After an unusual school year, the Harris County School District has expanded their summer enrichment program. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is offering the program to all students in the county.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Instruction David Dennie said because of the potential for education gaps after the pandemic, the school district the opportunity will be available to all pre-K through 12th grade students.

Previously, the program was only offered to Park Elementary with short sessions at the Harris County High School.

“Well I think we needed to expand because of the learning loss with COVID we needed to make sure we’re taking every avenue we can to reach our students, for them to reach their potential,” said Dennie. “Whether their advanced students, students that are behind, any students had the opportunity to come to this summer enrichment program and be a part of it.”

The two-hour, school day meets summer camp styled, program focuses on academics but also includes fun activities for the students to enjoy.

Dennie said the goal of the program is not only to fill the gaps that might be caused by the pandemic, but to help students maintain what they learned in the previous year and better prepare them for the upcoming school year.

The assistant superintendent added that the program has been well received by parents and students.

“The biggest thing we’ve been hearing from teachers, the administration, faculty, staff is that the students are really enjoying this,” said Dennie. “This is not really your regular school atmosphere. It’s a little more laid back. The parents seem to enjoy it because we know that from students coming back day after day but over the reception has been great for Harris County.”